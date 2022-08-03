Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi named July Player of the Month

After continuing his torrid 2022 season with a league-leading eight goal contributions, Austin FC 's Sebastián Driussi has garnered Player of the Month honors for July.

His July 4 strike against the Colorado Rapids was a game-winner, as was his assist against Houston Dynamo FC on July 12. Driussi's heroics fueled a 4W-1L-1D record for Austin during the month that saw them impressively take 10 of 12 points on the road.

The dynamic Argentine fueled his rising Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidacy with five goals, three assists during the month, helping Austin tie for the second-most goals in MLS with 15 over that span. The five goals were tied for the league lead in July with five other players, giving the 25-year-old the lead, as it stands, in the race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 14.

Overall, Driussi's 21 goal contributions on the season (14g/7a) leave him three clear of the next-closest player and already gives him the Austin FC club record in the Texan side's second season in MLS.

It's the second Player of the Month award of the season for Driussi, with the first coming back in April. He's appeared in every match for Austin this season, logging at least one goal contribution in 15 of 21 appearances and multiple goal contributions in four of those contests.

Driussi is the fourth player in MLS history win multiple POTM awards in the same season, joining a distinguished group that includes Taty Castellanos (2020), Josef Martinez (2017, 2018, 2019) and Carlos Vela (2019). He's the 14th player to accomplish the feat in league history.

Austin FC will look to build on their positioning near the top of the league table when they take on the San Jose Earthquakes at Q2 Stadium Saturday in Week 24 (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).