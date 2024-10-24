Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Diego Rubio to contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Austin FC have signed forward Diego Rubio to a contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.

The veteran attacker made 33 appearances (23 starts) for the Verde & Black this season, scoring four goals and adding one assist.

“Diego is a proven MLS goalscorer who brings good experience to our team,” said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. “We are pleased to have him part of our group of forwards again for next season.”

Rubio has spent nine years in MLS, making 198 appearances and recording 57g/35a across stints with Sporting Kansas City, the Colorado Rapids and Austin.

“Playing in front of our fans at Q2 Stadium this season was an amazing experience, and I’m eager to do everything I can to help the team reach its goals in 2025,” said Rubio.

Heading into 2025, Austin are seeking a new head coach after parting ways with Josh Wolff. They finished 10th in the Western Conference, five points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

