Austin FC sign center back Aleksandar Radovanović on loan from Belgian club

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Austin FC have signed center back Aleksandar Radovanović on loan from Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk, the club announced Wednesday. The 29-year-old defender’s deal runs through June 30 and includes a transfer option.

Radovanović joins Austin amid an in-flux center-back situation that’s lately forced midfielder Alexander Ring onto the backline. Now, Radovanović could form a partnership with Leo Väisänen after the Finland international joined this offseason following Ruben Gabrielsen’s return to Norway.

Austin, only in their third-ever MLS season, also have key starter Julio Cascante sidelined indefinitely with a severe left adductor strain. 

“Aleksandar is an experienced, left-footed center back who will bring quality and depth to the team’s defensive options,” Austin interim sporting director Sean Rubio said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming him to the club and to the city.”

Radovanović, who has Serbian citizenship, played for RC Lens between 2018-21. He helped the French club earn promotion to Ligue 1 while scoring twice in 37 games across all competitions.

Radovanović joined Kortrijk in 2021 and has recorded two assists across 48 appearances for the Jupiler Pro League club. Before playing in Belgium and France, he played extensively in Serbia.

“I’m excited to join Austin FC and eager to help the team however I can,” said Radovanović. “The club has an incredible fanbase and I can’t wait to play at Q2 Stadium for the first time.”

Austin FC, bounced in historic fashion from the Concacaf Champions League by Haiti’s AC Violette, are 2W-2L-0D in the season’s early-goings. They’re hoping to build off a Western Conference Final appearance in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. 

