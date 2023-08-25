Austin FC's Q2 Stadium set to host high-stakes USMNT Nations League quarterfinal

The winner of the two-legged series, against a still undetermined opponent, will advance to the Nations Leagues Finals and qualify directly for the 2024 Copa América – South America's preeminent international tournament that will take place in the United States and feature 10 Conmebol nations and six Concacaf guest nations.

Unlike the Copa América Centenario in 2016, the United States don't automatically qualify as the host nation. Should they lose their Nations League quarterfinal series, the USMNT will still have a chance to participate in next year's tournament via a qualifying playoff set to take place in March 2024.

Still, Gregg Berhalter's side will like their chances of getting the job done at Q2 Stadium, where they have a perfect 3W-0L-0D record in official matches – all of them shutouts in front of sold-out crowds.

“With this game being critical to our objectives of advancing in the Concacaf Nations League and qualifying for the 2024 Copa América, we think in all ways that Austin is the perfect host,” Berhalter said in a press release.