Austin FC midfielder Jhojan Valencia undergoes knee surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Austin FC midfielder Jhojan Valencia faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee, the club announced Saturday.

Valencia suffered the injury during a training session. A recovery timeline was not indicated.

The 25-year-old was signed last January from Colombian side Deportivo Cali through 2024 with an option for 2025. The midfielder has one assist in nine league appearances (two starts), with Daniel Pereira, Alex Ring and Sebastian Driussi often their preferred midfield trio in a 4-3-3 formation.

ATX, now in their second MLS season, enter MLS Week 15 sitting fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Jhojan Valencia Austin FC

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo, Minnesota United win, Austin FC fall against international competition
Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 14
WATCH: Austin FC's Brad Stuver denies Chicharito from the spot again!
More News
More News
Support Black Dreams: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate Juneteenth

Support Black Dreams: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate Juneteenth
Philadelphia Union sign forward Chris Donovan off waivers
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign forward Chris Donovan off waivers
Austin FC midfielder Jhojan Valencia undergoes knee surgery

Austin FC midfielder Jhojan Valencia undergoes knee surgery
Sources: Columbus Crew finalizing DP deal for Watford forward Cucho Hernandez
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Columbus Crew finalizing DP deal for Watford forward Cucho Hernandez
Source: Inter Miami have talks with Germany, PSV Eindhoven star Mario Gotze
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Inter Miami have talks with Germany, PSV Eindhoven star Mario Gotze
MLS Cup 2022 Odds: Seattle vs. LAFC to showcase top-tier contenders
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 Odds: Seattle vs. LAFC to showcase top-tier contenders
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Yimmi Chara, Portland Timbers - 38th minute
0:45

GOAL: Yimmi Chara, Portland Timbers - 38th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club | June 18, 2022
3:53

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club | June 18, 2022
GOAL: Cristian Arango, LAFC - 79th minute
0:49

GOAL: Cristian Arango, LAFC - 79th minute
SAVE: Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders - 63rd minute
0:21

SAVE: Stefan Frei, Seattle Sounders - 63rd minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10