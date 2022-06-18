Austin FC midfielder Jhojan Valencia undergoes knee surgery

Austin FC midfielder Jhojan Valencia faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee, the club announced Saturday.

Valencia suffered the injury during a training session. A recovery timeline was not indicated.

The 25-year-old was signed last January from Colombian side Deportivo Cali through 2024 with an option for 2025. The midfielder has one assist in nine league appearances (two starts), with Daniel Pereira, Alex Ring and Sebastian Driussi often their preferred midfield trio in a 4-3-3 formation.