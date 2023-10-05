Austin FC maintain "bit of a heartbeat" in final playoff push

Wolff added: "I think they're all disappointed with the way a lot of these games have gone, but much-deserved three points, and we give ourselves a bit of a heartbeat. We'll get ready, try to get fresh for LAFC."

"We knew what type of game this was going to be, with the level of physicality, the directness, the combativeness," Austin head coach Josh Wolff said. "I think the guys had a good understanding of what the first part of that game was going to look like, so the execution was quite well."

With two matches remaining, Austin are three points behind ninth-place FC Dallas , whose Matchday 36 contest against the Colorado Rapids was postponed due to inclement weather .

Mired in an eight-match winless streak (0W-5L-3D), a Verde & Black loss, coupled with other results around MLS, could have eliminated them from postseason contention after reaching the Western Conference Final last season. But a convincing 3-0 win over D.C. United at Q2 Stadium means their postseason dream remains alive for a little while longer, secure until at least Saturday's home test vs. LAFC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Bruin plays starring role

Will Bruin, brought in as a free-agent signing for Austin in the offseason, made Wolff's starting XI for the first time this season on Wednesday.

The 13-year MLS veteran delivered, staking his team to a 1-0 lead by getting his head to Sebastián Driussi's chipped cross (11'). Driussi (21') and summertime trade signing Matt Hedges (64') also scored, while Brad Stuver made eight saves.

"I was happy that Josh showed me some confidence and started me, and I wanted to reward him with with with a goal," Bruin told MLS 360 postgame.

"Most importantly, we kept a clean sheet and got the three points and keep those playoff hopes alive, because you know you're in this league long enough, you can see the craziness that happens down the stretch. So you just want to keep giving yourself a chance."

No scoreboard watching

LAFC dismantled Minnesota United FC in their own midweek match, roaring to a 5-1 win behind Dénis Bouanga's first-half hat trick after falling behind 1-0. That result snapped a streak of four matches across all competitions where the Black & Gold failed to score a goal.

A loss on Saturday would put Austin a step closer to being eliminated from the playoffs, so for Wolff, the primary objective is to stack wins, other results notwithstanding.