Austin FC injuries: Ben Sweat tears ACL, Ulises Segura has knee surgery

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Ben Sweat

Austin FC outside back Ben Sweat suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during last weekend’s 3-1 win at the Colorado Rapids, it was announced Tuesday. He’s expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks and miss an extended period of time.

Additionally, the expansion side announced that midfielder Ulises Segura has undergone successful osteochondral allograft transplantation surgery in his left knee. The Costa Rican’s return to play will be determined by his response to treatment and therapy.

Sweat, 29, started both of Austin FC’s first two games in MLS. But he got injured in the first half against Colorado, now placing a greater emphasis on Slovenian youth international Zan Kolmanic and rookie Aedan Stanley offering cover at left back.

Before coming to Austin FC, Sweat played in a combined 96 matches for both Inter Miami CF and New York City FC. He was also picked by Columbus Crew SC in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft and has earned two US men’s national team appearances.

Segura, 27, is yet to make his Austin FC debut. He spent the last three seasons at D.C. United, appearing in 66 games for the Black-and-Red. On the international scene, he’s played 10 times for Costa Rica.

With a 1W-1L-0D record so far, Austin FC return to action on Saturday at Minnesota United FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Austin FC Ben Sweat Ulises Segura

