MLS NEXT Pro announces 2023 regular season award winners

The final award of the regular season, the MLS NEXT Pro MVP presented by adidas, will be announced in the coming weeks during the upcoming MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, which kick off this weekend with the Conference Quarterfinals.

MLS NEXT Pro has announced the winners of three regular-season awards, honoring the league's standout performers of 2023.

Other finalists for Coach of the Year included Columbus Crew 2’s Laurent Courtois (2022 MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year), Sporting KC II’s Benny Feilhaber, New England Revolution II’s Clint Peay and Crown Legacy FC’s Jose Tavares.

Under Bushey's guidance, Rapids 2 finished with the league's best record (19W-4L-5D, 66 points) en route to a Frontier Division title. The dominant campaign was good for the top seed in the Western Conference and the No. 1 overall seed in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Colorado Rapids 2's Erik Bushey has been named MLS NEXT Pro's Coach of the Year after leading the club to a pronounced turnaround following a ninth-place finish in the Western Conference in 2022.

First in the league in points ✔️ Most wins ✔️ Best record on the road ✔️ Announcing the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year, Erik Bushey of @Rapids_2 ! pic.twitter.com/Y0kn0iDauV

Goalkeeper of the Year

Austin FC II goalkeeper Damian Las has garnered Goalkeeper of the Year honors after a standout campaign in between the posts.

The 21-year-old was a stalwart for the club, helping Austin FC II to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference after allowing just 20 goals. His 12 clean sheets were a league-best mark as he led the league in games played and started, wins, save percentage (79.2%) and goals against average (0.74).

Las was recognized as Goalkeeper of the Month three times in 2023 (April, June and August).