Austin FC exercise offseason buyout on midfielder Ulises Segura

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

Austin FC have waived and exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on midfielder Ulises Segura, the club announced Tuesday.

The Costa Rican international will no longer occupy a senior roster spot or count against Austin’s 2022 salary budget.

Segura, 28, originally joined Austin from D.C. United in December 2020 via a trade for 150,000 in General Allocation Money. But he never competed during the Verde & Black’s expansion season after undergoing left knee surgery.