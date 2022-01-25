Transfer Tracker

Austin FC exercise offseason buyout on midfielder Ulises Segura

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

Austin FC have waived and exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on midfielder Ulises Segura, the club announced Tuesday.

The Costa Rican international will no longer occupy a senior roster spot or count against Austin’s 2022 salary budget.

Segura, 28, originally joined Austin from D.C. United in December 2020 via a trade for 150,000 in General Allocation Money. But he never competed during the Verde & Black’s expansion season after undergoing left knee surgery.

During three seasons with D.C. United, Segura had five goals and three assists across 66 regular-season games (40 starts). He’s been capped 10 times by Costa Rica.

