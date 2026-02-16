Austin FC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 8:30 pm ET vs. Minnesota United FC
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
Austin FC are chasing a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip under head coach Nico Estévez, who arrived ahead of the 2025 season.
To boost those efforts, they've replaced Osman Bukari with Facundo Torres as a Designated Player. Torres will look to represent Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.
Key Signings
- Jon Bell: The Jamaican international defender joins his fourth MLS team with nearly 80 matches under his belt.
- Jayden Nelson: After impressing with Vancouver Whitecaps FC last season, the Canadian international winger was acquired from the MLS Cup 2025 finalists.
- Joseph Rosales: Austin acquired the versatile Honduran international after he spent five seasons with Minnesota United FC.
- Facundo Torres: Torres arrived from Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras for a reported $9.5 million transfer fee. He brings MLS experience as Orlando City’s all-time leading goalscorer.
Key Departures
- Osman Bukari: Austin opened a DP roster spot by transferring the Ghanaian winger to Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź.
- Julio Cascante: The Costa Rican international defender had his contract option declined after five seasons with Austin.
- Jáder Obrian: The Colombian winger was waived after the 2025 season.
- Diego Rubio: The veteran forward now plays in his native Chile after 10 seasons in MLS.
Projected Starting XI
Note: Star striker Brandon Vazquez is recovering from a torn ACL. He suffered the knee injury in July 2025.
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Austin FC.
- Andrés Agulla: 5th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 6th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 4th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 10th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 11th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 5th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 5th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 6th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 6th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 6th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 8th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 5th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 8th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 5th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in Western Conference
New Kit
BUY NOW: Austin FC’s Rooted Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Nico Estévez
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Last year: 13W-13L-8D, 47 points, 6th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series