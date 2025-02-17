Austin FC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 8:30 pm ET vs. Sporting Kansas City
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: In Brandon Vazquez and Myrto Uzuni, they’ve got two proven goalscorers in their respective primes. And in Brad Stuver, they continue to have one of the most underrated ‘keepers in the league. Having match-winners in the spots where goals happen (both for and against) is a good way to win some games.
- Weakness: Do the midfield pieces fit? Do they have enough creativity on the field even if they do? Both Vazquez and Uzuni need service, and there's not an A-tier chance creator in this roster.
Key Departures
- Sebastián Driussi: Austin's star midfielder was transferred to Argentine powerhouse River Plate for reportedly a near-$10 million fee. Driussi scored a club-record 51 goals.
- Alex Ring: The former Verde & Black captain had his option declined and has since returned home to play for Finnish side HJK Helsinki.
- Jhojan Valencia: After three seasons, the Colombian midfielder's ATX days are over. He's now with Chilean powerhouse Universidad Católica.
- Gyasi Zardes: Austin waived and exercised a contract buyout on the former USMNT striker, who’s part of the MLS 100-goals club.
Key Signings
- Nicolás Dubersarsky: Dubersarsky is part of Austin’s rebuilt midfield, joining as a U22 Initiative signing from Argentine top-flight side Instituto.
- Besard Sabovic: Before signing with Austin, Sabovic was a key midfielder for Swedish top-flight side Djurgårdens IF. He's played over 200 first-team matches.
- Ilie Sánchez: The two-time MLS All-Star was signed via free agency, bringing nearly 250 MLS appearances and four trophies across spells with LAFC and Sporting KC.
- Myrto Uzuni: The Albanian international forward is Austin’s new club-record signing, arriving from Spanish second-division side Granada CF on a reported $12.3 million transfer.
- Brandon Vazquez: The USMNT striker returns to MLS following a reported $10 million transfer from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey. Vazquez previously starred for FC Cincinnati.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 5th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 6th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 9th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 6th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 9th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 9th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 11th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 4th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 14th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Nico Estévez
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Last year: 11W-14L-9T, 42 points, 10th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify