Auro Junior, Ezequiel Barco red cards upheld by Independent Review Panel

Following MLS Week 30, the Independent Review Panel has denied two red-card appeals, while the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines and one warning – all stemming from the Oct. 16 meeting between Atlanta United and Toronto FC at BMO Field.

Auro, Barco red cards upheld

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied Atlanta United’s appeal of the red card issued to midfielder Ezequiel Barco and Toronto FC’s appeal of the red card issued to defender Auro Júnior in the 83rd minute of their match on Oct. 16.

As a result of Atlanta’s denied appeal, Barco is not eligible to play in Atlanta’s next regular-season game on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against New York City FC as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card.