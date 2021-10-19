Auro Junior, Ezequiel Barco red cards upheld by Independent Review Panel

Following MLS Week 30, the Independent Review Panel has denied two red-card appeals, while the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines and one warning – all stemming from the Oct. 16 meeting between Atlanta United and Toronto FC at BMO Field.
Auro, Barco red cards upheld
The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied Atlanta United’s appeal of the red card issued to midfielder Ezequiel Barco and Toronto FC’s appeal of the red card issued to defender Auro Júnior in the 83rd minute of their match on Oct. 16.
As a result of Atlanta’s denied appeal, Barco is not eligible to play in Atlanta’s next regular-season game on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against New York City FC as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card.
As a result of Toronto’s denied appeal, Auro Júnior is not eligible to play in TFC’s next regular-season game on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against Inter Miami CF as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card.
Auro, Barco failure to leave field in timely & orderly manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco and Toronto FC defender Auro Júnior guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 83rd minute of Atlanta’s match against Toronto on Oct. 16.
Each player has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Atlanta, Toronto Mass Confrontation violation
In addition, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has found both Atlanta United and Toronto FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 85th minute of the teams’ match on Oct. 16.
Atlanta United have been fined an undisclosed amount for the club’s second violation of the league’s policy this season. Toronto FC have been issued a warning for the club’s first violation of the league’s policy this season.
Due to their role in the mass confrontation, Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea and Atlanta United assistant coach Rob Valentino each have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.