Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Format & Bracket

MLSsoccer staff

As the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs move into single elimination games for Conference Semifinals, Conference Finals and, ultimately, MLS Cup presented by Audi, here is a review of this year's format.

A reminder that all games can be viewed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

How many teams made the playoffs?

Overall, 18 teams qualified – the top 9 from the Eastern Conference and the top 9 from the Western Conference. Check out the final regular season standings here.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference automatically qualified for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualified for the Wild Card matches.
Playoff rounds/dates

All in all, four rounds will be played ending with MLS Cup presented by Audi on December 9 at a to-be-determined stadium.

  • Wild Card matches: October 25-26 
  • Round One Best-of-3 series matches: October 28-November 12
  • Conference Semifinals and Conference Finals: November 25-December 3
  • MLS Cup presented by Audi: December 9

The league's championship match and postseason tournament are different than the Supporters' Shield, which recognizes the year's best regular-season team, won this season by FC Cincinnati.

Wild Card

  • Two single-game elimination matches hosted by the higher seed (Eastern Conference No. 8 vs. No. 9; Western Conference No. 8 vs. No. 9)
  • If the score of a Wild Card game is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
  • The winner of each Wild Card match will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 series to face the conference No. 1 seed.

Round One Best-of-3 Series (16-24 games)

  • Every Round One game will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.
  • The matches will be hosted in a home-away-home format:
    • Match 1: higher seed hosts
    • Match 2: lower seed hosts
    • Match 3: higher seed hosts
  • If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
  • The first team to win two matches will advance.
  • Four teams from each conference will advance to the Conference Semifinals.
    • Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
      • No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9
      • No. 2 vs. No. 7
      • No. 3 vs. No. 6
      • No. 4 vs. No. 5
    • Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
      • No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9
      • No. 2 vs. No. 7
      • No. 3 vs. No. 6
      • No. 4 vs. No. 5

Conference Semifinals (4 games)

  • Single-elimination matches, hosted by the higher seed.
  • If the score of a Conference Semifinal game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will determine the winner via a penalty kick shootout.
  • Conference Semifinal winners will advance to the Conference Final.
    • Eastern Conference Semifinals
      • Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series
      • Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series
    • Western Conference Semifinals
      • Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series
      • Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Conference Finals (2 games)

  • Single-elimination match hosted by the higher seed.
  • If the score of a Conference Final game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
  • The winner of each Conference Final match will advance to MLS Cup presented by Audi.
    • Eastern Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed
    • Western Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed

MLS Cup presented by Audi (1 game)

  • A single match hosted by the higher seed.
  • If the score of the game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
  • MLS Cup presented by Audi: Eastern Conference Champion vs. Western Conference Champion
