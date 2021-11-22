Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals: First matchups set for next round!

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Two more Round One matchups remain to be played on Tuesday night, but after the first weekend of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, we now know which teams will meet in two of the four Conference Semifinals.

Here's an early look at the matchups so far:

(1) Colorado Rapids vs. (4) Portland Timbers
Western Conference

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 4:30 pm ET
WATCH ON: FOX, FOX Deportes

  • How they got here: Colorado earned a Round One bye after finishing first in the Western Conference; Portland beat Minnesota United 3-1 in Round One.
  • Colorado at home in 2021: 9-1-7
  • Portland on the road in 2021: 6-9-2
  • Season matchups: Colorado had the better of the regular-season matchups, winning 2-0 in the only match at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in October and drawing 2-2 in Portland the previous month.
(1) New England Revolution vs. (4) New York City FC
Eastern Conference

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: FS1, FOX Deportes

  • How they got here: New England earned a Round One bye after finishing first in the Eastern Conference; NYCFC beat Atlanta United 2-0 in Round One.
  • New England at home in 2021: 12-2-3 (best in MLS)
  • NYCFC on the road in 2021: 4-8-5
  • Season matchups: The teams met three times in 2021. New England won 3-2 at Red Bull Arena in June and again, 2-1, at Gillette Stadium in September. In between, NYCFC became just one of five teams to beat the Revs during the regular season, winning 2-0 at Yankee Stadium in August.
MLS Cup Playoffs

