Game 3 Predictions: Who will move on from Round One?

Let’s make one thing very clear: FC Cincinnati had a dreadful Game 2 of their Hell is Real matchup with the Columbus Crew on Sunday night, making sloppy errors on the ball and losing 4-0 . They didn’t register a clear-cut shot, let alone a dangerous shooting chance. But there was one crucial moment in the first half that created the conditions for the Crew’s revenge-filled drubbing: Yuya Kubo ’s red card.

Deciding to commit a red-card foul to stop a Columbus attack, Kubo’s first-half exit changed things from a “wow, the Crew look a little better than they did in Game 1, let’s see if they keep it up” sort of game to a “wow, this version of the Crew might be the best team MLS has ever seen” sort of game. Of course, we know this year’s Columbus team isn’t the best MLS has ever seen. It’s not even the best Columbus have seen. This 2025 Crew have allowed the most non-penalty xG and have the worst xG differential of any of Wilfried Nancy’s three Columbus outfits.