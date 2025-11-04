Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

Minnesota United FC (No. 4) welcome Seattle Sounders FC (No. 5) to Allianz Field on Saturday in a decisive Game 3 of their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Saturday's winner will face San Diego FC (No. 1) or Portland Timbers (No. 8) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Minnesota's 3-2 penalty shootout victory in the series opener was followed by an emphatic Game 2 performance from the Sounders, who took a 4-2 decision at Lumen Field to force a winner-take-all Game 3.

If Minnesota can maximize their chances at home in Game 3, they'll like their odds of advancing - especially with 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair and fellow All-Star Michael Boxall holding down the backline.

However, the Loons made things interesting shortly before the halftime break; Nectarios Triantis and Robin Lod both scored in first-half stoppage time after bad Seattle giveaways.

Minnesota's bunker-down-and-counter approach got the job done in Game 1, only for the Sounders to impose their more aggressive style during Monday's showdown at Lumen Field.

Seattle's offense is clicking once again following an impressive display in a must-win Game 2 that saw three different players get on the scoreboard.

Rising homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas led the way with his first career brace, while attackers Jordan Morris and Danny Musovski also found the back of the net for the Leagues Cup 2025 champions.