Why these 10 players could make the difference in Game 3

I mean... come on. It was always going to be Lionel Messi .

The 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner and likely Landon Donovan MLS MVP is one of the clutchest players of all time, and will be the unquestioned focal point of Inter Miami 's attack in Game 3.

Expectations are always sky-high in South Florida, and the Herons will feel the pressure of potentially being upset in Round One for the second consecutive year, after last year's shock loss to Atlanta United. But there's perhaps no one more well-equipped to win these types of games than the GOAT.