Why these 10 players could make the difference in Game 3

We've reached the end of Round One, with 10 teams still vying for the final five Conference Semifinal spots.
With so much on the line in this weekend's winner-take-all Game 3 matchups, one moment of magic can be the difference between moving on or going home.
Let's look at one player from each team who could prove vital in advancing in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
You could make the case for goalkeeper Matt Freese, who kept clean sheets in New York City FC's first two matches against Charlotte FC. But the Cityzens' ineffectiveness up front in Game 2 is why we've reached Game 3.
Martínez was on the mark in Game 1, scoring a sensational solo goal, which was enough to hand NYCFC the 1-0 win.
To advance on the road in front of a raucous Bank of America Stadium crowd, NYCFC have to find the back of the net. And who better to do it than their Costa Rican international, who's bagged 20 goals and 11 game-winners across all competitions this year.
Although he missed Game 1 due to suspension and struggled in Game 2, make no mistake: Wilfried Zaha is a match-winner. Charlotte's biggest star this season, Zaha's dynamic dribbling and creative ability in the final third make him extremely difficult to stop.
The Crown have been held scoreless in their first two playoff matches, but are still alive and are returning home, where they've dominated this season.
Does Zaha, who recorded a team-high 20 goal contributions (10g/10a) during the regular season, have another moment of magic in store for the Queen City faithful?
Albert Rusnák has yet to make his mark on Seattle's Round One series and is without a goal contribution through the opening two games.
That said, the Designated Player was Seattle's goal contributions leader during the regular season with 21 (11g/10a), and often carried the attacking output while the Sounders dealt with injuries this year.
After a Game 1 shootout loss, in which they didn't score during regular time, the Sounders' attack looked back to its best in their Game 2 win. With most of their key pieces back on the field, Rusnák should have ample opportunities to make a difference in Game 3.
All season long, Minnesota United have hung their hat on their exceptional defense and scoring via long throw-ins and set pieces. Central to both of those aspects? Michael Boxall.
The New Zealand international center back was named an MLS All-Star and leads a backline that allowed just 39 goals during the regular season. Boxall also possesses a lethal long throw and aerial ability, meaning he could play a key role at both ends of the pitch for the Loons.
A 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist, Evander is one of the most creative players in the league.
During his first season with Cincinnati, the Brazilian midfielder tallied a stunning 33 goal contributions (18g/15a) to guide his team to the East's No. 2 seed. But for all his brilliance, Evander has been held to just two goals in his last nine games.
With Cincy staring a Round One upset loss in the face for the second straight year, they'll need their biggest names to step up and carry them into the Conference Semifinals. Will Evander deliver a signature moment in Orange & Blue?
Max Arfsten is having a breakout 2025 campaign that's established him as a regular for the Columbus Crew and the US men's national team.
In Game 2 of their Round One series against arch-rivals FC Cincinnati, Arfsten put on a show, garnering Man of the Match honors with 1g/2a and a clean sheet in a 4-0 victory.
The Crew now return to TQL Stadium, but will feel confident in ousting Cincy from the playoffs. In a season in which attacking options have been limited for Columbus, Arfsten has stepped up in key moments. Will the left wingback prove to be the difference yet again?
I mean... come on. It was always going to be Lionel Messi.
The 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner and likely Landon Donovan MLS MVP is one of the clutchest players of all time, and will be the unquestioned focal point of Inter Miami's attack in Game 3.
Expectations are always sky-high in South Florida, and the Herons will feel the pressure of potentially being upset in Round One for the second consecutive year, after last year's shock loss to Atlanta United. But there's perhaps no one more well-equipped to win these types of games than the GOAT.
Striker Sam Surridge (24g/5a) has grabbed many of the headlines for Nashville's attack this season. The English talisman finished third in the Golden Boot race and found the back of the net in the Coyotes' Game 2 win over Inter Miami.
But midfielder Hany Mukhtar has been equally as crucial throughout the 2025 campaign. With 16g/12a during the regular season, Mukhtar can open up the game in a variety of ways, with slick dribbling, passing and a keen eye for goal.
Now a Nashville veteran, the 2022 MLS MVP has been with the club since their MLS inception. If there's anyone ready to make a difference in such a huge moment, it's him.
After missing out on Game 1 of San Diego FC's Round One series due to disciplinary issues, Chucky Lozano returned for Game 2 and got on the scoresheet just minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.
With the Chrome-and-Azul's season on the line, the Mexican international is poised to take on more of an impactful role in Game 3, alongside Newcomer of the Year winner Anders Dreyer.
SDFC have enjoyed the greatest expansion season in MLS history, and won't want it to end prematurely. It would be fitting if the club's first-ever Designated Player made the difference when the lights shine brightest.
Kristoffer Velde had a relatively quiet end of the regular season, contributing just two goal contributions (0g/2a) in eight matches following his reported $5 million move from Greek powerhouse Olympiacos in August.
But the DP winger has exploded to life in the postseason, scoring goals in both of Portland's Round One matches.
While advancing past the Western Conference No. 1 seed on the road will be a tall task, the Timbers proved in Game 2 that they can hang with San Diego. Should they pull off the shock upset, expect Velde to play a key role.