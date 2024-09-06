Atlanta United: What's the best path forward?

Doyle added: "He has maybe the best resume of any GM in the league who’s not technically a CSO [chief soccer officer]."

"He’s worked with Garth Lagerwey in the past," Doyle said on This is MLS. "They’re the guys that built that great Sounders team together that won two MLS Cups ... and won Concacaf Champions League. By that time, Chris Henderson had moved on to Inter Miami, where he has done great work building this roster."

According to Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, it all starts with club president and CEO Garth Lagerwey hiring Inter Miami CF chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

Amid vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra's exit this week , a full-time head coaching vacancy and Designated Player flexibility, the Five Stripes have plenty of rebuilding to do for 2025.

A new era begins for @ATLUTD . ✨ @MattDoyle76 outlines a path forward on This Is MLS: https://t.co/EtcPlieJs8 pic.twitter.com/W4Rs3Co26x

Transfer spending

Whoever gets the nod, they'll be walking into "the most attractive job in Major League Soccer," according to MLS Season Pass analyst Sacha Kljestan.

"If I'm a fan of Atlanta United, just think of how spoiled you've been since day one," Kljestan said. "You became a fan of a team that has spent the most money in Major League Soccer, like ever, in transfer fees bringing players. They've brought in big coaches, they've had championship expectations every single season."

Kljestan added that Five Stripes fans can "be sure that they're going to spend lots of money this offseason" and build on the summertime signing of DP midfielder Alexey Miranchuk.

Head coach search

That ambition will also be evident during Atlanta's head coach search. And Calen Carr highlighted former New York City FC manager Patrick Viera as a possible candidate.

"I think they'll be looking at some big names," Carr said. "... Patrick Viera is one that has MLS experience. That would be a name that I would look at as a potential perfect fit.