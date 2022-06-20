Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign Mexico, ex-Chivas goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño through the end of the 2022 MLS season with an option to extend, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old has made five appearances with Mexico’s national team and was last with Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX. His addition comes with ATLUTD starter Brad Guzan and backup Dylan Castanheira both out long-term with Achilles injuries.

“Raúl was a free agent that was well-sought after and we’re pleased to be able to secure his services for Atlanta United,” VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He’s a goalkeeper with experience in big environments and we’re looking forward to integrating him into the group.”

Gudiño, who will occupy an international roster slot, will be available for selection when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens July 7. The Five Stripes play at home July 9 vs. Austin FC, a possible debut date for Gudiño.

He’s made a combined 164 professional appearances and recorded 41 clean sheets in his career for Chivas Guadalajara, APOEL FC, CF União Madeira and FC Porto B. He last featured for Mexico in October 2019 during a Concacaf Nations League match vs. Panama.

With Guzan out, Atlanta have turned to both MLS veteran Bobby Shuttleworth and Rocco Ríos Novo, who’s on loan from Argentina’s Lanus, as their main goalkeepers.

