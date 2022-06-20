Atlanta United sign Mexico, ex-Chivas goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño through the end of the 2022 MLS season with an option to extend, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old has made five appearances with Mexico’s national team and was last with Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX. His addition comes with ATLUTD starter Brad Guzan and backup Dylan Castanheira both out long-term with Achilles injuries.