Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Thiago Almada and AT&T 5G Goal of the Week victories seemingly go hand-in-hand.

Atlanta United’s Argentine midfielder has won top honors (49.8%) for the third time during the 2022 campaign, taking home Week 30’s top spot following his latest golazo. The league-record signing’s ($16 million from Independiente) moment of brilliance came in a 4-2 win over Toronto FC, bending an unstoppable shot into the upper-90 after some close-control dribbling.

Almada, 21, also won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week awards during Week 4 and Week 25, highlighting his impressive introductory campaign for the Five Stripes.

With Almada clear in first place, the second spot (19.6%) belonged to LAFC's Cristian Arango after he dinked home a stunning trivela pass from center back Giorgio Chiellini in a 2-1, 10-man loss at FC Dallas.

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan slotted third (18%) for an outside-the-foot rocket in a 2-2 draw at CF Montréal. That all left Colorado Rapids winger Jonathan Lewis in fourth place (12.7%), a top-corner blast that capped a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Check out all the nominees below:

Goal of the Week Atlanta United FC Thiago Almada

