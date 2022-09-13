Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week

Thiago Almada and AT&T 5G Goal of the Week victories seemingly go hand-in-hand.

Atlanta United’s Argentine midfielder has won top honors (49.8%) for the third time during the 2022 campaign, taking home Week 30’s top spot following his latest golazo. The league-record signing’s ($16 million from Independiente) moment of brilliance came in a 4-2 win over Toronto FC, bending an unstoppable shot into the upper-90 after some close-control dribbling.

Almada, 21, also won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week awards during Week 4 and Week 25, highlighting his impressive introductory campaign for the Five Stripes.

With Almada clear in first place, the second spot (19.6%) belonged to LAFC's Cristian Arango after he dinked home a stunning trivela pass from center back Giorgio Chiellini in a 2-1, 10-man loss at FC Dallas.