Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Week 25 AT&T Goal of the Week

A golden strike from Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has earned AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season.
The Argentine star perfectly hit a one-time curler from atop the box in Atlanta’s 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati, taking home 33.1% of the final vote. It’s the second time Almada has won Goal of the Week honors this season, having previously done so in Week 4.
Almada’s effort beat out two volleys, outpacing an equalizing one from Austin FC striker Danny Hoesen in a wild 4-3 comeback win over Sporting Kansas City (second place; 27% of the vote). The other came from Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne in their 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers (third place; 22.4% of the vote), the Italian star’s first goal at BMO Field.
Fourth place went to Houston Dynamo FC striker Sebastian Ferreira for some beautiful close control, dribbling and power in their 3-2 loss to CF Montréal. Ferreira earned 17.5% of the vote for fourth place.
Check out all the nominees below: