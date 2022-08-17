Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Week 25 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

A golden strike from Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has earned AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season.

The Argentine star perfectly hit a one-time curler from atop the box in Atlanta’s 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati, taking home 33.1% of the final vote. It’s the second time Almada has won Goal of the Week honors this season, having previously done so in Week 4.

Almada’s effort beat out two volleys, outpacing an equalizing one from Austin FC striker Danny Hoesen in a wild 4-3 comeback win over Sporting Kansas City (second place; 27% of the vote). The other came from Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne in their 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers (third place; 22.4% of the vote), the Italian star’s first goal at BMO Field.

Fourth place went to Houston Dynamo FC striker Sebastian Ferreira for some beautiful close control, dribbling and power in their 3-2 loss to CF Montréal. Ferreira earned 17.5% of the vote for fourth place.

Check out all the nominees below:

Goal of the Week Atlanta United FC Thiago Almada

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 25
Gareth Bale wins Week 24 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 24
More News
More News
Official: San Jose Earthquakes name Luchi Gonzalez next head coach
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: San Jose Earthquakes name Luchi Gonzalez next head coach
Kompany, Mourinho & World Cup hopes: Matt Miazga dishes on return from Europe
The Call Up

Kompany, Mourinho & World Cup hopes: Matt Miazga dishes on return from Europe
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 26
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 26
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Week 25 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Week 25 AT&T Goal of the Week
Insigne, Bernardeschi make Toronto FC "a little bit terrifying" for Eastern Conference
Extratime

Insigne, Bernardeschi make Toronto FC "a little bit terrifying" for Eastern Conference
Smartest moves from the Secondary Transfer Window
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Smartest moves from the Secondary Transfer Window
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. D.C. United | August 16, 2022
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. D.C. United | August 16, 2022
GOAL: Kwadwo Opoku, LAFC - 67th minute
1:04

GOAL: Kwadwo Opoku, LAFC - 67th minute
RED CARD: Steven Birnbaum, DC United - 60th minute
0:26

RED CARD: Steven Birnbaum, DC United - 60th minute
Matt Miazga on Managers that shaped His Career and USMNT Future Prospects
3:26

Matt Miazga on Managers that shaped His Career and USMNT Future Prospects
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023