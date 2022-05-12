Atlanta United's Ronaldo Cisneros wins Week 10 AT&T Goal of the Week

Ronaldo Cisneros has filled an immediate need at center forward for Atlanta United . And now he's filled another role common to Five Stripes attackers: winning AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting.

Cisneros' finish off the underside of the crossbar to complete a well-worked attack down the right won the honors with a convincing haul of just over half of the votes, 50.5%, to be exact. That goal sent the 25-year-old Mexican rolling to his first MLS hat trick and Atlanta to a convincing 4-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC. He was named Week 10's Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire, too.

The voting was tighter between the rest of the candidates. Julian Carranza finished second with 17.8% of the vote for his gorgeous curler and the Philadelphia Union's second goal in a 2-2 draw at LAFC.

Taxi Fountas finished close behind in third place with 17.6% of the vote for his looping volley and the first half of his second MLS brace in D.C. United's 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC.

And the New England Revolution's DeJuan Jones rounded out the field with 14.1% of the vote for his emphatic finish to make it 1-1 in what finished a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew.