Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo out four weeks with hamstring injury

Atlanta United winger Luiz Araujo is expected to be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in a 3-1 home victory over Sporting Kansas City on MLS is Back weekend, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury in the 20th minute on the same sequence where he scored the game's opening goal. Araujo pulled up limping after converting a breakaway finish and initially attempted to remain in the match before subbing off for Dom Dwyer.

It's a significant blow for the Five Stripes, as Araujo is a key fixture in attack for head coach Gonzalo Pineda. The Brazilian arrived in Atlanta as a Designated Player last summer from Ligue 1's Lille with an impressive pedigree, putting up four goals and four assists in 15 matches in 2021.

Dwyer had an impressive showing after Araujo's exit, scoring a highlight-reel goal during first-half stoppage time that marked the veteran forward's first MLS tally since 2019. Dwyer could be in line for an increased role while Araujo is out. Brooks Lennon, Tyler Wolff and Marcelino Moreno could all also be tasked with filling the void.

Highly-touted offseason signing Thiago Almada should help carry the load once the 20-year-old Argentine joins after sorting out visa issues.

