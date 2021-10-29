Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Following Week 33 of the 2021 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one fine that’s also led to a yellow card being absolved.
Barco simulation/embellishment
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 36th minute of Atlanta’s match against Inter Miami CF on Oct. 27.
Barco has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
The yellow card that Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez received as a result of this incident will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from Miami’s total will be dismissed.