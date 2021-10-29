Disciplinary Committee Decision

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Following Week 33 of the 2021 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one fine that’s also led to a yellow card being absolved.

Barco simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 36th minute of Atlanta’s match against Inter Miami CF on Oct. 27. 

Barco has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

The yellow card that Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez received as a result of this incident will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from Miami’s total will be dismissed.

Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Auro Junior, Ezequiel Barco red cards upheld by Independent Review Panel
More News
More News
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 26
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 26
MLS great Federico Higuain to retire after 2021 season: "Everything has an end"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

MLS great Federico Higuain to retire after 2021 season: "Everything has an end"
Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
2021 MLS Cup odds: New England, Seattle destined for trophy bout?
Betting odds

2021 MLS Cup odds: New England, Seattle destined for trophy bout?
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 34
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 34
Weekend Cheat Sheet: Ranking the playoff stakes in Week 34
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Weekend Cheat Sheet: Ranking the playoff stakes in Week 34
More News
Video
Video
Missed handball in Toronto-Philly? PK drama in Columbus-Orlando!
6:01
Instant Replay

Missed handball in Toronto-Philly? PK drama in Columbus-Orlando!
Which MLS teams stay above the playoff line? | Group Chat pres. by AT&T 5G
45:22

Which MLS teams stay above the playoff line? | Group Chat pres. by AT&T 5G
The postseason race & saves are heating up! Watch Week 33's best
1:24

The postseason race & saves are heating up! Watch Week 33's best
What's behind the dramatic Whitecaps turnaround?
1:19:58

What's behind the dramatic Whitecaps turnaround?
More Video
Tell us what you think about MLSsoccer.com

Tell us what you think about MLSsoccer.com

This year we updated MLSsoccer.com, how did we do?