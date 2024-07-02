Atlanta United's Caleb Wiley fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following fines after Matchday 23 of the 2024 season.
Wiley fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley in violation of the League’s policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent. Wiley has been issued an undisclosed fine for his action in the 90th minute of Atlanta’s match against Toronto FC on June 29.
Dájome fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United forward Cristian Dajome an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 20th minute of D.C.’s match against the New York Red Bulls on June 29.