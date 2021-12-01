Atlanta United's Bocanegra and Pineda on need to add veterans, Bello's future

With their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs venture ending after just one game, Atlanta United now embark on a pivotal offseason.

After a regular season that started in turmoil with a string of poor results and the departure of head coach Gabriel Heinze, the Five Stripes looked better under new hire Gonzalo Pineda, eventually making the playoffs as the East's No. 5 seed before bowing out 2-0 in Round One to NYCFC.

Speaking with reporters on a Wednesday video call, technical director Carlos Bocanegra said improved form leaves him confident that his roster has a good foundation in place. When he thinks about what needs adjusting, Bocanegra said it's not about wholesale changes, but rather adding veteran experience to complement a young and talented core.

"What we'd like to add is similar to what we spoke about last time: Can we add a veteran or two to the roster to give us a little bit more game understanding, game management, the understanding of the league, situations?" Bocanegra posed. "Things like that to balance out some of the youngsters that are young, hungry, ready to fly and go forward every time where sometimes we need to put our foot on the ball. Guys that can be a little bit more vocal on the pitch in certain positions.