Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa undergoes successful sports hernia surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa has undergone successful sports hernia surgery, the club announced Tuesday.

According to ATLUTD, a timetable for Sosa's return will be "assessed in a few weeks" as he rehabs this offseason.

Atlanta are eliminated from the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, falling 2-0 to New York City FC in an Eastern Conference Round One game on November 21.

Sosa, a former Argentina youth international, joined Atlanta ahead of the 2021 season from River Plate.

The 22-year-old became a key cog for the Five Stripes, starting all 25 of his appearances as they earned the East's No. 5 seed. The deep-lying midfielder, renowned for his passing range, projects as an important piece for manager Gonzalo Pineda's 2022 plans.

Atlanta United FC Santiago Sosa

Related Stories

Atlanta United hurt by playoff exit but see plenty of potential to improve in 2022
Three Takeaways from NYCFC's Round One Playoff victory over Atlanta United
Recap: New York City FC 2, Atlanta United 0
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps face unfamiliar territory in 2022 under Vanni Sartini: Big expectations
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Vancouver Whitecaps face unfamiliar territory in 2022 under Vanni Sartini: Big expectations
Report: FC Dallas close to appointing USMNT assistant Nico Estevez as head coach

Report: FC Dallas close to appointing USMNT assistant Nico Estevez as head coach
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa undergoes successful sports hernia surgery

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa undergoes successful sports hernia surgery
Colorado-Portland Thanksgiving game on FOX sets MLS playoff viewership record

Colorado-Portland Thanksgiving game on FOX sets MLS playoff viewership record
Red Bull Arena named 2021 Professional Soccer Field of the Year

Red Bull Arena named 2021 Professional Soccer Field of the Year
David Ochoa: Real Salt Lake “shutting a couple of mouths up” during fairytale run

David Ochoa: Real Salt Lake “shutting a couple of mouths up” during fairytale run
More News
Video
Video
Best of Supporters Shield Winners in 2021
3:14

Best of Supporters Shield Winners in 2021
Best of end of year awards | Stefan Frei, Matt Turner, Carles Gil and more!
2:21

Best of end of year awards | Stefan Frei, Matt Turner, Carles Gil and more!
PREVIEW: New England Revolution vs. New York City FC | 7:30pm ET on FS1 
1:26

PREVIEW: New England Revolution vs. New York City FC | 7:30pm ET on FS1 
Last Conference Final spot up for grabs! Will New England or NYCFC take it?
1:04

Last Conference Final spot up for grabs! Will New England or NYCFC take it?
More Video