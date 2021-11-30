Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa undergoes successful sports hernia surgery

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa has undergone successful sports hernia surgery, the club announced Tuesday.
According to ATLUTD, a timetable for Sosa's return will be "assessed in a few weeks" as he rehabs this offseason.
Atlanta are eliminated from the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, falling 2-0 to New York City FC in an Eastern Conference Round One game on November 21.
Sosa, a former Argentina youth international, joined Atlanta ahead of the 2021 season from River Plate.
The 22-year-old became a key cog for the Five Stripes, starting all 25 of his appearances as they earned the East's No. 5 seed. The deep-lying midfielder, renowned for his passing range, projects as an important piece for manager Gonzalo Pineda's 2022 plans.