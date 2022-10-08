Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa suspended for 3 matches

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Santiago Sosa ATL

Major League Soccer has suspended Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa for three matches and issued an undisclosed fine for the use of a homophobic slur in Atlanta’s match against the New England Revolution on October 1, 2022. 

Sosa is also required to attend LGBTQ+ Allyship training through Athlete Ally.

Sosa will serve the three-game suspension during Atlanta’s final match of the 2022 regular season on October 9 vs. New York City FC, as well as during the first two regular-season matches of the 2023 MLS season.

Atlanta United FC Santiago Sosa

