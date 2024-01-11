Atlanta United loan Franco Ibarra to Rosario Central

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Atlanta United have loaned midfielder Franco Ibarra to Argentina Primera División side Rosario Central through the 2024 season, the club announced Thursday.

Ibarra, who originally joined Atlanta as a U22 Initiative signing in 2021 from boyhood club Argentinos Juniors, spent the second half of the 2023 campaign on loan at Toronto FC. He has 0g/1a over 60 regular-season appearances (40 starts).

A regular contributor under head coach Gonzalo Pineda, Ibarra was nonetheless shipped out last summer so the Five Stripes could become roster-compliant with their three U22 Initiative slots. His exit paved the way for summer signing Tristan Muyumba to hit the ground running.

Atlanta were the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed in last season's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, falling to eventual champions Columbus Crew in Round One. A rematch awaits both sides in their 2024 season opener, set for Feb. 24 at Lower.com Field (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).