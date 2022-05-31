Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months with MCL injury

The injuries continue to mount for Atlanta United.
Defender Ronald Hernandez will miss 3-4 months after suffering a right MCL injury during Atlanta United’s 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew Saturday, the club announced Tuesday.
Hernandez also will not join the Venezuelan national team for the current FIFA international window.
The 24-year-old fullback joins goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles), as well as defenders Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Andrew Gutman (quad) on the long-term injury list for a decimated defensive unit. The club also lost defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso for the season to an ACL tear in April.
In his second season with Atlanta, Hernandez has made five appearances – all starts – after eight starts in 13 appearances in 2021. Hernandez was signed by Atlanta United via transfer from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC in January after spending the 2021 season on loan.