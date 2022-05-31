Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months with MCL injury

Defender Ronald Hernandez will miss 3-4 months after suffering a right MCL injury during Atlanta United’s 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew Saturday, the club announced Tuesday.

Hernandez also will not join the Venezuelan national team for the current FIFA international window.

The 24-year-old fullback joins goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles), as well as defenders Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Andrew Gutman (quad) on the long-term injury list for a decimated defensive unit. The club also lost defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso for the season to an ACL tear in April.