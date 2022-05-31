Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months with MCL injury

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

The injuries continue to mount for Atlanta United.

Defender Ronald Hernandez will miss 3-4 months after suffering a right MCL injury during Atlanta United’s 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew Saturday, the club announced Tuesday.

Hernandez also will not join the Venezuelan national team for the current FIFA international window.

The 24-year-old fullback joins goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles), as well as defenders Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Andrew Gutman (quad) on the long-term injury list for a decimated defensive unit. The club also lost defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso for the season to an ACL tear in April.

In his second season with Atlanta, Hernandez has made five appearances – all starts – after eight starts in 13 appearances in 2021. Hernandez was signed by Atlanta United via transfer from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC in January after spending the 2021 season on loan.

Atlanta United FC Ronald Hernández

Related Stories

Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 14
Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake ascend after Weeks 12 & 13
Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman out 8-12 weeks with quad injury
More News
More News
LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljić named Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljić named Continental Player of the Week
Canada to host Panama at BC Place, replacing canceled friendly vs. Iran

Canada to host Panama at BC Place, replacing canceled friendly vs. Iran
Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months with MCL injury

Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months with MCL injury
Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson on USMNT-England: “They should fear us”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson on USMNT-England: “They should fear us”
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Goals galore, goalkeepers go superhuman in Week 14

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Goals galore, goalkeepers go superhuman in Week 14
Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 14
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 14
More News
Video
Video
Pozuelo pings crossbar, RBNY hits multiple bangers! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:50

Pozuelo pings crossbar, RBNY hits multiple bangers! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Was there enough contact for a PK on Tommy Thompson? | Instant Replay
1:58

Was there enough contact for a PK on Tommy Thompson? | Instant Replay
A Weekend of Golazos Ahead of the International Break | MLS Review Show
26:01

A Weekend of Golazos Ahead of the International Break | MLS Review Show
All Goals for MLS Week14
29:04

All Goals for MLS Week14
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10