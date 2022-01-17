Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign defender Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen FC

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed defender Ronald Hernandez via transfer from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC, the club announced Monday. Hernandez joins through 2024.

Hernandez, 24, was on loan with Atlanta last year and had one goal across 13 appearances. The Venezuelan international, who has 27 caps for his country, is likely to be a rotation option behind Brooks Lennon at right back.

“Ronald is a talented and versatile defender who we’re pleased to add permanently to our roster,” VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a club statement. “After coming in last season on loan, he was able to re-integrate himself into the Venezuela national team after playing valuable minutes for our club. We look forward to Ronald continuing to add competition for playing time in our team.”

Atlanta finished fifth in the Eastern Conference standings last year, undergoing a midseason coaching change that saw Gonzalo Pineda take over. Atlanta have added left back Andrew Gutman, returning from his loan with the New York Red Bulls, as well as defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso (free agency) as their key arrivals this offseason.

The Five Stripes open their 2022 campaign on Feb. 27 when hosting Sporting Kansas City.

