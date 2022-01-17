Atlanta United sign defender Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen FC

Hernandez, 24, was on loan with Atlanta last year and had one goal across 13 appearances. The Venezuelan international, who has 27 caps for his country, is likely to be a rotation option behind Brooks Lennon at right back.

“Ronald is a talented and versatile defender who we’re pleased to add permanently to our roster,” VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a club statement. “After coming in last season on loan, he was able to re-integrate himself into the Venezuela national team after playing valuable minutes for our club. We look forward to Ronald continuing to add competition for playing time in our team.”