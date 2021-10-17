Atlanta United could appeal Ezequiel Barco red card from "massive win" at Toronto FC

Atlanta United picked up three massive points in their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pursuit Saturday with a 2-0 win at Toronto FC.
But it came at a cost with Ezequiel Barco sent off late after a heated exchange with Auro Jr., who was also red-carded by referee Timothy Ford.
Barco, who's enjoying his best season in MLS with seven goals and seven assists, is now slated to miss Atlanta’s next match – an Eastern Conference six-pointer at home against New York City FC on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
During his post-match press conference, Atlanta head coach Gonzalo Pineda suggested the possibility of appealing Barco’s red card.
“I don’t know if it’s a red card," Pineda said. "They reviewed it. Honestly, I didn’t see a straight red card for Barco or Auro. Maybe the referee saw it better. I will try to check it on TV and see if we can do something because from my perspective it was not a red for either player.”
Toronto FC manager Javier Perez also didn’t see enough that warranted both players receiving red cards.
“The linesman, the assistant referee interpreted that was enough to send him off and he communicate that to the main referee, and that was done,” Perez said. “My opinion that probably wasn't enough to send them off, but I respect the opinion of the referees. They consider that way and I respect it.”
The sending-off was the only negative in an otherwise sterling effort at BMO Field for Atlanta, which moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 42 points ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.
It was the club’s first win at Toronto and an ideal time to get it.
“We had six games left, and winning this one away was a very good statement from the team saying, 'Hey we really want to be in the playoffs,'” Pineda said. "I need this trend for the next three games at home. I needed this confidence, this mood in the locker room after the game. It was a massive victory. I feel that the team understood how to play away. Dictating the tempo and managing key moments of the game in the second half. Maybe we can finish the game with a couple goals earlier, but I felt overall the team understood when to play in certain moments and I’m happy with that.”