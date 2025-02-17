Atlanta United 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/home opener: Feb. 22 - 7:30 pm ET vs. CF Montréal
- Full schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They reportedly spent over $40 million on three new DPs across the past two windows, and added a fourth (kind of – Mateusz Klich plays for Atlanta, but is still a DP on D.C. United’s books!) for pennies on the dollar. So you’d hope the top-end talent is there to run most teams off the field.
- Weakness: Can they stay healthy and can they build chemistry? We’ve seen lots of super-talented teams, including some in Atlanta, become less than the sum of their parts.
Key Departures
- Dax McCarty: The midfielder retired after making 523 appearances (third-most in MLS history) across 19 seasons. He has since joined the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV crew.
- Daniel Ríos: The Mexican striker's loan from Chivas Guadalajara expired. He's now with Vancouver.
- Tyler Wolff: The homegrown winger was traded to Real Salt Lake, getting a new start in the Western Conference.
Key Signings
- Miguel Almirón: The club legend is back from Newcastle United, arriving for a reported $10 million fee and add-ons. Expect the Paraguayan star to feature on the wings opposite Saba Lobjanidze.
- Mateusz Klich: Arriving via a trade with D.C., Klich adds punch to the Five Stripes midfield alongside fellow Polish international Bartosz Slisz.
- Emmanuel Latte Lath: The Ivory Coast international is Atlanta's new No. 9, arriving from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC for a reported MLS-record $22 million transfer fee plus add-ons.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 5th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Ronny Deila
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Last year: 10W-14L-10T, 40 points, 9th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semifinals