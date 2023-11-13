Argentina vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

One of soccer's oldest and biggest rivalries takes center stage during the November international window as Argentina host Uruguay Thursday night in South American World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
How to watch and stream
- Telemundo, FuboTV
When
- Thursday, Nov. 16 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Estadio La Bombonera | Buenos Aires, Argentina
The highlight of Matchday 5 in Conmebol qualifiers, the Clásico Río de la Plata will take place at "La Bombonera" – the legendary Boca Juniors stadium – rather than the customary Estadio Monumental, home of arch-rivals River Plate.
Defending World Cup champions Argentina are perfect in the current cycle and lead the South American standings with 12 points (4W-0L-0D record). Uruguay are in second place, level on points (seven) with Brazil and Venezuela but with more goals scored.
As usual, Inter Miami CF superstar No. 10 Lionel Messi highlights head coach Lionel Scaloni's 26-man roster for a crucial double matchday that concludes with a much-anticipated visit to fellow South American titans Brazil on Nov. 21.
Messi has been lights out in the current cycle, scoring three goals in as many appearances (two starts) – including a brace in last month's 2-0 win over Peru that took him to 31 tallies in Conmebol qualifying for most all-time.
La Albiceleste are also boosted by the returns of veterans Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala, who missed the previous window due to injury.
Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada, a regular in Scaloni's call-ups, this time got the nod from Argentina U23 head coach Javier Mascherano as preparations continue for next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.
Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa, who coached Argentina at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan/South Korea, included Orlando City SC winger Facundo Torres and LAFC winger Cristian Olivera in his 24-player list for Thursday's visit to Buenos Aires and subsequent home fixture against Bolivia on Nov. 21.
However, the biggest revelation is legendary striker Luis Suárez. Uruguay's all-time leading scorer (68 goals) had been noticeably absent from Bielsa's recent call-ups, but makes his national team amid his scorching-hot form at Brazilian Série A side Grêmio (23g/16a in 49 appearances across all competitions).
Suárez has also been increasingly linked to Miami ahead of the 2024 MLS season, which would reunite him with Messi and fellow former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.