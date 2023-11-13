Argentina vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

One of soccer's oldest and biggest rivalries takes center stage during the November international window as Argentina host Uruguay Thursday night in South American World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Defending World Cup champions Argentina are perfect in the current cycle and lead the South American standings with 12 points (4W-0L-0D record). Uruguay are in second place, level on points (seven) with Brazil and Venezuela but with more goals scored.

The highlight of Matchday 5 in Conmebol qualifiers, the Clásico Río de la Plata will take place at "La Bombonera" – the legendary Boca Juniors stadium – rather than the customary Estadio Monumental, home of arch-rivals River Plate.

As usual, Inter Miami CF superstar No. 10 Lionel Messi highlights head coach Lionel Scaloni's 26-man roster for a crucial double matchday that concludes with a much-anticipated visit to fellow South American titans Brazil on Nov. 21.

Messi has been lights out in the current cycle, scoring three goals in as many appearances (two starts) – including a brace in last month's 2-0 win over Peru that took him to 31 tallies in Conmebol qualifying for most all-time.

La Albiceleste are also boosted by the returns of veterans Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala, who missed the previous window due to injury.