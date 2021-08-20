Philadelphia's Andre Blake added to MLS All-Star Game roster

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake has been added to the roster for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, it was announced Friday.

Blake was named to the All-Star roster in 2016 and 2019, becoming the first two-time All-Star in Union history. Now, he extends that record to three nods.

The 30-year-old signed with the Union in 2014 when he was selected by Philadelphia first overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, the first goalkeeper ever to be taken first overall in the history of the event.