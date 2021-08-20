Philadelphia's Andre Blake added to MLS All-Star Game roster

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake has been added to the roster for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, it was announced Friday.
Blake was named to the All-Star roster in 2016 and 2019, becoming the first two-time All-Star in Union history. Now, he extends that record to three nods.
The 30-year-old signed with the Union in 2014 when he was selected by Philadelphia first overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, the first goalkeeper ever to be taken first overall in the history of the event.
In 2020, with Blake leading from the back, the Union made history as they became the only team in MLS history to win every home match in a single season (9-0-0). They also ended the year with the fewest goals allowed in MLS, as well as the fewest goals allowed in a single season in Union history. That all culminated in the club’s first Supporters’ Shield trophy, as well as Blake being named the 2020 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.
All-Star Game
The 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is August 25 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
The MLS All-Stars will face off against the LIGA MX All-Stars live on FS1, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports. Tickets and more information