Almada powers Argentina, Gómez leads Paraguay to 2024 Olympics

South America's two tickets for the 2024 Summer Olympics are punched – thanks, in large part, to MLS players enjoying key roles.

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (Argentina) and Inter Miami CF midfielder Diego Gómez (Paraguay) recently captained their respective nations to glory at the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament. They also finished as the competition's joint top goalscorer (five goals apiece).

With these stars Paris-bound, let's spotlight their impact and additional MLS standouts from the tournament that was contested from Jan. 20 to Feb. 11 in Venezuela. At the upcoming Olympics, men's soccer will be held from July 24 to Aug. 10.

Almada was handed the captain's armband by head coach Javier Mascherano and tallied 5g/2a in seven matches for his home country. That included two "final stage" strikes after they topped Group B.

A 2022 World Cup champion, Almada is now hoping Argentina capture their third-ever Olympic gold medal following titles at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi starred for La Albicelestes during the latter games.

Almada's influence will only further fuel transfer speculation, though the 22-year-old is seemingly staying with Atlanta through the summer. Maybe that changes before/after Paris, challenging the league-record outbound fee (reported $27 million) Atlanta received when Miguel Almirón moved to Newcastle United (Premier League) in January 2019. Almada, now preparing for his third MLS season, initially joined Atlanta in February 2022 from Vélez Sarsfield for a reported league-record $16 million fee.