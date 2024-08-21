Alexey Miranchuk in the "right place" with Atlanta United

"What we'd like to do this season for us, making the playoffs and going on a run and really trying to compete," said Carlos Bocanegra, the club's vice president and technical director. "We feel like we have a good group. We haven't been able to put it together consistently through the year. But with a little bit of help here coming in and some reinforcements, so to speak, we're looking forward to that.

"Originally, our goals were to try to finish in the top four in the East at the beginning of the season," Bocanegra continued. "I think that's probably not going to be able to happen this year, unfortunately. But that doesn't mean that we're not going to continue to try and go on a run. We feel good about this group and with these two impactful pieces coming in, obviously right now we're speaking about Alexey, we think that's going to give us that boost to get into the playoffs and go cause some trouble."