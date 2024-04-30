Energy Moment of the Matchday

Alex Ring goes all out for Austin FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

What's better than winning? For Austin FC, it's doing it on their own terms.

The Verde & Black's hustle-and-grind attitude worked to perfection during Saturday's 2-0 home victory over the LA Galaxy – most notably from midfielder Alex Ring, our Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius recipient for Matchday 11.

Shortly after Diego Rubio's 7th-minute opener, Ring electrified the Q2 Stadium crowd and helped secure all three points for the hosts with a phenomenal individual effort. The former Finnish international first halted a dangerous Galaxy attack by dispossessing Miguel Berry with a sliding tackle from behind, then immediately sent a long ball into open space for Jáder Obrian to put the game away in the 19th minute.

The result keeps Austin rolling and building confidence as they look to expand on a 4W-1L-0D run over their last five matches.

"We wanna talk about having the ball and we wanna hurt the opponent," head coach Josh Wolff said post-match of his team's performance. "But when we didn’t have the ball, to have the humility to keep working, the commitment to one another – that, to me, is the validation.

"I don’t want to worry about anybody else’s validation. What I appreciate and what I look for is what’s happening on the field."

Ring and Austin visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday night in Matchday 12 (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

