Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

Inter Miami CF get the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup underway when meeting Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly on Saturday, June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium.

This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool . The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.

In Group A action, the Herons will also face FC Porto (Portugal) on June 19 at Atlanta United 's Mercedes-Benz Stadium before returning to Hard Rock Stadium and encountering Palmeiras (Brazil) on June 23. The top two teams per group reach the knockout phase.

While Al Ahly don't have a global star, they're certainly capable of beating Miami and shouldn't be trifled with.

Spanish manager José Riveiro oversees Al Ahly, who recently signed Egyptian international forward Trézéguet. He'll look to link up with compatriot Emam Ashour in the final third.

Naturally, the Cairo-based outfit have dominated their domestic league as well. They're fresh off a third straight Egyptian Premier League title, giving them a record 45 overall.

Al Ahly are the most successful club team in African history, winning the CAF Champions League 12 times. That includes four titles from 2020-24, as well as a run to the 2025 semifinals.

How they qualified: Host country spot

Inter Miami's Club World Cup debut arrives after winning the 2024 Supporters' Shield with a league-record 74 points (2.18 ppg).

This offers a fitting stage for their global-minded, ambitious project that sprinted into action in July 2023 when Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined the club. Then last year, Luis Suárez arrived to make it a "Core Four" of FC Barcelona legends in South Florida.

The Herons now hope to go on a deep Club World Cup run, boosted by a 2W-0L-1D uptick in their last three league games and Messi producing 7g/4a in seven games across May to be named the MLS Player of the Month.