A statement win? Colorado Rapids ride wave after LA Galaxy result

"Really proud of the boys and a huge statement tonight," Price said, "and we’re going to kick on from here.”

"In terms of it being a statement to the rest of the league, I don’t even know if that’s worthwhile commenting on," Fraser said after the match. "There are a lot of teams who are good teams, there’s a lot of season left and we just have to keep playing well and doing our thing.”

But after a big 2-1 win at the LA Galaxy on Tuesday night, which kept them fourth in the West and level on points per game with the second-place Seattle Sounders , that may start to change.

Nestled in Mountain Time without a stream of national TV games or a leading Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate – or whatever reason may be – their separation into the Western Conference's top tier may catch some by surprise.

The Galaxy weren't at full strength, it must be noted. Superstar forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez missed his 10th consecutive match with a calf injury, starting left back Jorge Villafana was out and young DP Kevin Cabral was a surprise absence. The Rapids weren't either, as US men's national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta missed another game due to health and safety protocols, while new left back Lucas Esteves, who signed a few weeks ago after Sam Vines was transferred to Royal Antwerp, is yet to debut.

Fraser lined his team up in a fluid 5-2-2-1 formation to start, with winger Jonathan Lewis up top and traditional box-to-box central midfielders Cole Bassett and Mark-Anthony Kaye underneath. They set up to thrive in transition, with Lewis wreaking havoc over the first 30 minutes, earning a penalty and, on another day, maybe another two. The Galaxy controlled the rest of the first half and found an equalizer through Rayan Raveloson's thundering strike, but the Rapids eventually found a second-half winner through Andre Shinyashiki.

“What a hard-fought win," Fraser said. "They’re obviously a very good team and it was tough. It was very tough. I was really proud of how we defended, kept ourselves in the game and really early on created what, in our opinion, should’ve been three penalty kicks, and really gave ourselves some confidence.