A statement win? Colorado Rapids ride wave after LA Galaxy result

Perhaps unfairly, the Colorado Rapids have flown a bit under the radar in 2021.
Nestled in Mountain Time without a stream of national TV games or a leading Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate – or whatever reason may be – their separation into the Western Conference's top tier may catch some by surprise.
But after a big 2-1 win at the LA Galaxy on Tuesday night, which kept them fourth in the West and level on points per game with the second-place Seattle Sounders, that may start to change.
Or, perhaps unfairly, it won't change. Either way, head coach Robin Fraser doesn't really care.
"In terms of it being a statement to the rest of the league, I don’t even know if that’s worthwhile commenting on," Fraser said after the match. "There are a lot of teams who are good teams, there’s a lot of season left and we just have to keep playing well and doing our thing.”
Club captain and veteran midfielder Jack Price, though, saw something more.
"Really proud of the boys and a huge statement tonight," Price said, "and we’re going to kick on from here.”
The Galaxy weren't at full strength, it must be noted. Superstar forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez missed his 10th consecutive match with a calf injury, starting left back Jorge Villafana was out and young DP Kevin Cabral was a surprise absence. The Rapids weren't either, as US men's national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta missed another game due to health and safety protocols, while new left back Lucas Esteves, who signed a few weeks ago after Sam Vines was transferred to Royal Antwerp, is yet to debut.
Fraser lined his team up in a fluid 5-2-2-1 formation to start, with winger Jonathan Lewis up top and traditional box-to-box central midfielders Cole Bassett and Mark-Anthony Kaye underneath. They set up to thrive in transition, with Lewis wreaking havoc over the first 30 minutes, earning a penalty and, on another day, maybe another two. The Galaxy controlled the rest of the first half and found an equalizer through Rayan Raveloson's thundering strike, but the Rapids eventually found a second-half winner through Andre Shinyashiki.
“What a hard-fought win," Fraser said. "They’re obviously a very good team and it was tough. It was very tough. I was really proud of how we defended, kept ourselves in the game and really early on created what, in our opinion, should’ve been three penalty kicks, and really gave ourselves some confidence.
"... Going on the road against one of the best teams in the league and coming out of here with a win, obviously we’re extremely proud. The effort put forth by the team – I keep talking about how proud I am of this team. This is just another example. Really a tremendous effort in tough conditions.”
The win creates further separation from the pack, as the Rapids hope to lock down a home playoff game by the season's endpoint. They're on 34 points through 18 games, just three behind West-leading Sporting Kansas City and with a game in hand. But they're seven in front of Minnesota United FC in fifth place and 11 ahead of the playoff line.
The Rapids aren't sneaking up on rivals, though. Before Tuesday's match, Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney spoke highly of his long-time friend Fraser and what he's building in Colorado.
“First thing I think about the Rapids and not getting the recognition or respect or whatever, maybe they’re not considered a big-budget club or have big-name players," Vanney said prior to the game. "But they’re a very good team. They’re very well run, they work hard for each other, they know what to do. They don’t have a lot of gaps. They’re mistake-free.”