Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Colorado Rapids 2

By Phil West @philwest

Jonathan Lewis and Rayan Raveloson traded high-velocity first-half goals, though only Raveloson's came from the run of play, and Andre Shinyashiki brought the late winner from the bench as the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday night.

In a battle between the third- and fourth-placed teams in the Western Conference, the Rapids closed the gap to the Galaxy to a single point, and with two games in hand, thanks to Shinyashiki's 73rd-minute winner.

The Rapids got on the scoreboard within the first 15 minutes, thanks to a 10th-minute foul by Raveloson on Lewis in the Galaxy box. It took a moment with Video Review for referee Silviu Petrescu to determine that the ball was indeed going to the spot. But once it did, Lewis took care of it himself, launching a shot that had potential to go through the back of the net.

Lewis troubled LA's backline even further, with a 16th-minute chance on goal stopped by Sega Coulibaly — which fortunately for the Galaxy did not result in a second penalty awarded — and a 20th-minute chance where Lewis got past a diving Jonathan Bond but couldn't get his stumbling follow-up shot past the Galaxy's last man back (which, in this case, was Julian Araujo).

However, if this match needed a redemption arc, enter Raveloson in the 34th minute. On a play where the ball made its way around the box, Derrick Williams was able to head back to an oncoming Raveloson, who volleyed with a velocity that equaled Lewis' successful shot on goal.

The Galaxy came on strong at the start of the second half, testing Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough on several occasions, including a Williams header in the goalmouth that Yarbrough was just able to parry away. Even as the Rapids grew into the second half, the Galaxy were still engineering better chances overall, including a Samuel Grandsir shot in the 62nd minute that hit the post.

But then just a minute after entering the match, Shinyashiki was able to get his head onto a Jack Price corner kick, diverted from a Cole Bassett header to his far post position, where he got just high enough on his well-timed jump to beat Bond.

The Galaxy made it interesting toward the end via a late Efrain Alvarez sub, though it was a Rapids sub, Diego Rubio, with the best of the late chances, striking Bond in the chest with an on-target shot in the first minute of stoppage time and then going just wide a minute later. That stopped the Galaxy's latest unbeaten streak at four matches and allowed Colorado to extend their own current unbeaten streak to four.

Advertising

Goals

  • 13' — COL — Jonathan Lewis (PK) | WATCH
  • 34' — LA — Rayan Raveloson | WATCH
  • 73' — COL — Andre Shinyashiki | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Though both teams have shown their playoff mettle all season, Colorado’s now 7-2-3 in their last 12 matches and looking like — barring a late collapse, of course — they’ll be in the post-season mix. The Galaxy continue to soldier on with Chicharito out, and Kevin Cabral was a late scratch to complicate Greg Vanney’s lineup, but new U22 Initiative striker Dejan Joveljic had some flashes and could round out into a contributor in the Galaxy’s stretch run.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: In a second half that was decidedly tipping to the Galaxy’s end of the scales, Shinyashiki stepped up and made a clutch play before he’d fully gotten into the flow of the match.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Though it was primarily felt in the first quarter of the match, Lewis’ tenacity led to one goal and discomfited LA’s back line to great effect.

Next Up

LA Galaxy Colorado Rapids

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS projected lineups - Week 20
Old friends Greg Vanney, Robin Fraser full of praise before Galaxy-Rapids clash
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 20

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Colorado Rapids 2

Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Colorado Rapids 2
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Minnesota United 1

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Minnesota United 1
Could Ricardo Pepi steal the show at the 2021 All-Star Skills Challenge?
Skills Challenge

Could Ricardo Pepi steal the show at the 2021 All-Star Skills Challenge?
Bobby Wood on Real Salt Lake being "looked down on," USMNT aspirations & more
Extratime

Bobby Wood on Real Salt Lake being "looked down on," USMNT aspirations & more
Austin FC assistant coach Davy Arnaud fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Austin FC assistant coach Davy Arnaud fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
CF Montréal, goalkeeper Clement Diop mutually agree to contract termination
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal, goalkeeper Clement Diop mutually agree to contract termination
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. MIN | August 17, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. MIN | August 17, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. COL | August 17, 2021
15:26

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. COL | August 17, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. COL | August 17, 2021
15:23

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. COL | August 17, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids | August 17, 2021
4:18

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids | August 17, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.