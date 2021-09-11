"A missed opportunity": Colorado Rapids, LA Galaxy rueful after top-of-West clash

In Saturday’s match at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the Colorado Rapids had the chance to vault – at least temporarily – ahead of the Seattle Sounders into the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.

From the LA Galaxy perspective, they had an opportunity to narrow the gap on the Rapids to two points and further cement their position in the top four to secure a home playoff game.

But neither aspiration came to fruition, with the Rapids and LA instead battling to a 1-1 draw that left both heads coaches wishing for more. On a sweltering afternoon, Michael Barrios and Samuel Grandsir traded second-half goals that left them splitting the Week 24 spoils.

The what-could-have-been feeling surfaced for Colorado manager Robin Fraser, whose team remains eight games unbeaten. Even if they had won, Seattle’s 1-0 victory over Minnesota United FC shortly after the final whistle blew would have kept them in second place with a game in hand.