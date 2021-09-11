Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, LA Galaxy 1

A late equalizer from Samuel Grandsir rescued a point for the LA Galaxy, while the Colorado Rapids missed an opportunity to seize first place in the Western Conference table during a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
In the 66th minute, Colorado broke the deadlock in stunning fashion. Substitute Andre Shinyashiki curled a gorgeous right-footed cross into the box, bypassing both Daniel Steres and Séga Coulibaly and finding Michael Barrios' head. The 5-foot-4 attacker outjumped both Galaxy center backs to nod home from close range.
It looked set to be a statement win for Colorado, who would have – at least temporarily – bypassed the Seattle Sounders for the West's top spot. Grandsir had other ideas, though. The Galaxy winger ghosted past the Rapids' backline in the 80th minute, collecting a long pass from Steres before blasting a shot past William Yarbrough to rescue a point for the visitors.
It was a night of missed opportunities for the Galaxy. Chicharito and Sebastian Lletget both flashed headed efforts narrowly wide, while Kevin Cabral couldn’t capitalize on a glorious breakaway chance, with his effort denied by a brave stop from Yarbrough.
For large portions, Colorado looked the more dangerous side. Barrios and Jonathan Lewis threatened on the break from the start, firing a pair of warning shots in the opening two minutes. Just before halftime, Lewis came inches away from opening the scoring, rattling the crossbar with a powerful drive from outside the box.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Galaxy will certainly be happy with a road point against one of MLS' most in-form sides. Chicharito also looked bright in his 62-minute shift after missing the last 12 games with a calf injury. Colorado looked set to take all three points, which would have put them in first place pending Seattle’s result. They still have a game in hand and haven’t lost in their last eight outings, but it’s nonetheless a missed opportunity.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Samuel Grandsir’s goal came against the run of play and was aided by an uncharacteristic mistake from William Yarbrough. But the Frenchman did enough to rescue a point after LA lost to Colorado in August.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Michael Barrios was a constant threat, stretching the field with his pace and connecting well with Jonathan Lewis. He displayed a surprising facet of his game with a well-taken header, and his five shots led both teams. He's now on six goals this season, proving to be yet another shrewd acquisition by the Rapids (trade from FC Dallas).
Next Up
- COL: Wednesday, September 15 at Portland Timbers | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- LA: Wednesday, September 15 vs. Houston Dynamo | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)