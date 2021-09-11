Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, LA Galaxy 1

A late equalizer from Samuel Grandsir rescued a point for the LA Galaxy , while the Colorado Rapids missed an opportunity to seize first place in the Western Conference table during a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

In the 66th minute, Colorado broke the deadlock in stunning fashion. Substitute Andre Shinyashiki curled a gorgeous right-footed cross into the box, bypassing both Daniel Steres and Séga Coulibaly and finding Michael Barrios' head. The 5-foot-4 attacker outjumped both Galaxy center backs to nod home from close range.

It looked set to be a statement win for Colorado, who would have – at least temporarily – bypassed the Seattle Sounders for the West's top spot. Grandsir had other ideas, though. The Galaxy winger ghosted past the Rapids' backline in the 80th minute, collecting a long pass from Steres before blasting a shot past William Yarbrough to rescue a point for the visitors.

It was a night of missed opportunities for the Galaxy. Chicharito and Sebastian Lletget both flashed headed efforts narrowly wide, while Kevin Cabral couldn’t capitalize on a glorious breakaway chance, with his effort denied by a brave stop from Yarbrough.