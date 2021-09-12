"A massive result for us": FC Cincinnati celebrate first win at TQL Stadium

However, none of that mattered Saturday night. It was all about three points, the first at their new stadium in front of a raucous and appreciative crowd of 22,636 who have not had many chances to celebrate like that this season or any season.

“You know the fans, they turn up at every game and they are always positive, so that's a good thing,” FC Cincinnati coach Jaap Stam said. “We are very happy about that, and that's how it needs to be, especially when you've taken the lead, you go towards the end of the game. You could feel the tension growing in them as well; they got even louder and louder towards the end as well, because they feel as well that the win is going to be there.”