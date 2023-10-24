A Cup Above the Rest: Re-live MLS Cup 2022

MLS Cup 2022 between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union at BMO Stadium was an instant classic, forever etched in MLS lore as one of the most enthralling matches in league history.

The heavyweight clash between that year's clear-cut best teams had a little bit of everything as the sides traded blows – before the Black & Gold forced a miracle penalty-kick shootout, thanks to an iconic equalizing header from Welsh superstar Gareth Bale in extra time.