4 lessons expansion teams can learn from Austin FC

Ahead of a high-profile test against the LA Galaxy on Saturday (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter), here are four reasons why the team in Verde is quickly becoming an example of how to tackle an expansion season.

Much could change in the coming weeks and months, of course, but there’s momentum behind what head coach Josh Wolff’s team is executing before their Q2 Stadium opener in mid-June.

Already four games into their expansion journey, there are tangible signs of Austin FC hitting mostly the right notes as they enter the world of MLS.

Since Austin have so many players who are comfortable on the ball, at times they’ve committed too many numbers in attack. So I’d like to see more protection in defensive transitions. They can accomplish this by having an additional center midfielder committed to recovering or keeping the non-attacking outside back more connected to the two center backs.

Win or lose, Austin FC have opted for a proactive 4-3-3 formation in each game. They’re a possession-oriented side that’s been creating chances through death by a thousand passes. They build out of the back and exploit the space left by opposing high defensive lines with dynamic wingers.

When you assess each time Austin FC have stepped on the field, you’ll see that the sum of the roster is greater than its individual parts. Wolff and sporting director Claudio Reyna had two years to put this roster together, and that time was well spent.

Reyna has put ownership’s money to good use in building this team. I’ve been really impressed with how he’s used every method of player acquisition within MLS, ranging from the Re-Entry Draft and the offseason trade window to the MLS SuperDraft and free agency. The crowned jewel looks to be defensive midfielder and captain Alexander Ring, who they got via trade with New York City FC for up to $1.25 million in General Allocation Money if performance-based incentives are hit.

What’s even better is that most of this roster is entering the prime years of their career, where their peak athletic ability meets their growing soccer IQ. Only three players – center back Matt Besler, most notably – are over the age of 30. Their two DPs from South America, midfielder Tomas Pochettino (25) and winger Cecilio Dominguez (26), are right where you’d want players of that profile and pedigree.