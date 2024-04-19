360 View: Why Matchday 10 could go off the rails

Now, I think we might be in for the most exciting MLS 360 weekend ever. It’s not quite Rivalry Week, but some of these games could really go off the rails with goals, high stakes and star power. We hope you join us Saturday at 7:30 pm ET!

Yes, Gio could still coach in this league and might have aspirations to return to the sidelines one day. But he's gone all-in on TV; his work screams passion and enthusiasm. I have a huge respect for what he brings.

We have Sacha Kljestan with his eye for the creative player, Bradley Wright-Phillips studying strikers and their strengths, Kaylyn Kyle looking at breakdowns and where teams can be stronger defensively… and now Gio hopping on. His insights about younger players and what makes a team click, it’s top-class and complements the whole group.

Before we turn to Matchday 10 – and we have an incredible slate of games ahead – I want to shout out Giovanni Savarese. It’s been an absolute joy to have him join us on #MLS360, sharing his passion and knowledge about the league. Truly, what a treat.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Apple TV - MLS Season Pass WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Let’s start at Lumen Field, where the Seattle Sounders host the Vancouver Whitecaps for a Cascadia Cup clash.

Who would have thought at this stage of the season that Vancouver (13) would have over double the points as Seattle (6)? It's wild to think about and highlights how unpredictable MLS is. We were all talking about Seattle as a Supporters' Shield candidate and it’s instead Vancouver making us ask how high their ceiling is.

Now, Seattle aren’t down and out. We’re starting to see their team fully come together – João Paulo is back on the field, Léo Chú is available, Albert Rusnák's had a run of games. Everything is starting to fall into place except the results. Could we see them turn a corner and re-enter the conversation for the top of the West?

Vancouver won’t make that so easy; they make no apologies for who they are and are totally comfortable in their own skin. Vanni Sartini exudes confidence from the touchline and they have a way of playing that’s so beautiful to watch. Bradley and I will sit there and say they don't get the credit they deserve if you truly watch them play. They're such a united group and I think they'll go to Seattle and not care who they're playing against, play their style and it'll really cause Seattle problems.