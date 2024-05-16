Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC transfer Enzo Copetti to Rosario Central 

Enzo Copetti - Charlotte FC - transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have opened a Designated Player spot by transferring striker Enzo Copetti to Argentine top-flight side Rosario Central, the club announced Thursday.

Copetti, 28, joined Charlotte before the 2023 season from Argentine Primera División side Racing Club for reportedly around $6 million. He departs with 8g/3a in 38 appearances across all competitions.

"Everyone at the club thanks Enzo for his time at Charlotte FC and wishes him all the best at his new club," Charlotte FC general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.

"The summer transfer window is the best opportunity for acquiring top talent, and this move provides us a tremendous amount of flexibility as we look to strengthen our squad to put us in the best position to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs."

Copetti is Charlotte's third outbound DP under first-year head coach Dean Smith. Before the 2024 season began, the club transferred DP winger Kamil Józwiak to LaLiga side Granada and loaned DP forward Karol Swiderski to Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona with a purchase option.

Currently, winger Liel Abada is Charlotte's only remaining DP. He was signed in March from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.

In Copetti's absence, Patrick Agyemang has become Charlotte's starting striker. The SuperDraft product has 3g/1a in 12 matches this campaign.

Now in their third MLS season, Charlotte are chasing back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips. They sit fifth in the Eastern Conference table with 20 points (6W-5L-2D).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Enzo Copetti

Related Stories

Olivier Giroud signs for LAFC, reunites with Hugo Lloris
Charlotte FC sign Kerwin Vargas to new contract
Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union sign 14-year-old homegrown star
More News
More News
Charlotte FC transfer Enzo Copetti to Rosario Central 
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC transfer Enzo Copetti to Rosario Central 
LAFC's Denis Bouanga named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

LAFC's Denis Bouanga named Player of the Matchday
Hugo Lloris saves the day for LAFC | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Hugo Lloris saves the day for LAFC | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal

Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal
Santi Rodríguez thrives under increased "responsibility" at New York City FC
Voices: Jon Arnold

Santi Rodríguez thrives under increased "responsibility" at New York City FC
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 14: Denis Bouanga 
1:03

Player of the Matchday 14: Denis Bouanga 
Hudson River Derby: Will New York turn red or blue?
2:30

Hudson River Derby: Will New York turn red or blue?
Energy Moment of the Matchday 14: Hugo Lloris
0:25

Energy Moment of the Matchday 14: Hugo Lloris
Canadian Classique: Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal brings fireworks
1:27

Canadian Classique: Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal brings fireworks