Charlotte FC transfer Enzo Copetti to Rosario Central 

Charlotte FC have opened a Designated Player spot by transferring striker Enzo Copetti to Argentine top-flight side Rosario Central, the club announced Thursday.
Copetti, 28, joined Charlotte before the 2023 season from Argentine Primera División side Racing Club for reportedly around $6 million. He departs with 8g/3a in 38 appearances across all competitions.
"Everyone at the club thanks Enzo for his time at Charlotte FC and wishes him all the best at his new club," Charlotte FC general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.
"The summer transfer window is the best opportunity for acquiring top talent, and this move provides us a tremendous amount of flexibility as we look to strengthen our squad to put us in the best position to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs."
Copetti is Charlotte's third outbound DP under first-year head coach Dean Smith. Before the 2024 season began, the club transferred DP winger Kamil Józwiak to LaLiga side Granada and loaned DP forward Karol Swiderski to Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona with a purchase option.
Currently, winger Liel Abada is Charlotte's only remaining DP. He was signed in March from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.
In Copetti's absence, Patrick Agyemang has become Charlotte's starting striker. The SuperDraft product has 3g/1a in 12 matches this campaign.
Now in their third MLS season, Charlotte are chasing back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips. They sit fifth in the Eastern Conference table with 20 points (6W-5L-2D).
