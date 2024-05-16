Charlotte FC transfer Enzo Copetti to Rosario Central 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have opened a Designated Player spot by transferring striker Enzo Copetti to Argentine top-flight side Rosario Central, the club announced Thursday.

Copetti, 28, joined Charlotte before the 2023 season from Argentine Primera División side Racing Club for reportedly around $6 million. He departs with 8g/3a in 38 appearances across all competitions.

"Everyone at the club thanks Enzo for his time at Charlotte FC and wishes him all the best at his new club," Charlotte FC general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.