2026 FIFA World Cup to feature 11 PRO referees

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 170 referees from 50 countries and six confederations, including 11 from the Professional Referees Organization (PRO).

PRO is responsible for managing the referee program in professional soccer leagues across the United States and Canada, including MLS and MLS NEXT Pro.

Referees

Ismail Elfath

Drew Fischer

Tori Penso

Assistant Referees

Lyes Arfa

Kyle Atkins

Micheal Barwegen

Brooke Mayo

Kathryn Nesbitt

Corey Parker

Video Match Officials

Joe Dickerson

Armando Villarreal

“We are incredibly proud to see these 11 officials recognized with selection to the World Cup, hosted right here on our home soil," said Mark Geiger, PRO’s general manager. "Their journey to the pinnacle of the sport is a testament to years of sacrifice and dedication to the game.

“When they take to the field in the summer, they will showcase the high standards of our organization and serve as a powerful inspiration for the next generation of North American match officials. We look forward to watching our officials continue to lead the way.”