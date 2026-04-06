MLS leads North American men's sports with youngest & most diverse player pool

Major League Soccer features the most diverse and youthful player pool among the top men’s professional sports across North America, with players from 78 countries across six continents represented on 2026 rosters.

In addition to a tremendous pool of international players, MLS continues to expand opportunities for domestic talent every year. The 2026 season has seen over 397 domestic players competing on MLS rosters, 349 from the United States and 48 from Canada, representing 49.6 percent of the overall player pool.

The number of countries represented in MLS in 2026 almost doubles that of the next-closest top men’s league in North America (NBA, 50 countries represented), and is more than the NFL (28), NHL (21), and MLB (19) combined.

In each of the past five seasons, MLS has had over 75 countries represented.

MLS today also released data about the average age of MLS players on rosters. As of March 23, the average age of players on MLS rosters was 25.80 years, the youngest among the top five North American men’s sports leagues.

The NBA is the next-closest league at 26.54 years old, followed by the NFL (27.19), NHL (28.59), and the MLB (29.02).